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Norwegian musician, composer and producer Johannes Groth releases his new instrumental single “Beyond the Turn” today November 13 through DaWorks Records. The track combines progressive rock and fusion, built on shifting time signatures and contrasting atmospheres, and features a guest bass solo from Adam Neely.

Groth wrote, played and produced the track himself, handling guitars, keyboards and Hammond B3 alongside composition, production and mixing. Jeduthun Adesina plays drums and Martin Windstad percussion; Thomas Berg handled mastering. Groth has worked professionally as a musician and producer for 16 years, with a background in progressive metal and credits across several bands and projects alongside his own instrumental material.

“Beyond the Turn” follows a run of DaWorks Records singles that Groth has released roughly every few months since late 2024, among them “Procession,” “Flying or Falling?,” “Before All Things,” “Coin-OP,” “The Beginning of Wisdom” and “First Breath.” The series has been building toward Groth’s debut album.

Earlier in 2026, Groth spoke to Side-Line’s Britta Pirkko about growing up in a musical family. His father is Hans-Erik Groth, his late uncle was Jan Groth, and his cousins are Stephan Groth and Jonas Groth of Apoptygma Berzerk. The conversation also covered Groth’s collaborations with musicians including Larnell Lewis and Nate Werth, and his plans for the debut album.

‘Beyond the Turn’ credits

Johannes Groth: composition, guitars, keyboards, Hammond B3, production, mixing

Adam Neely: bass

Jeduthun Adesina: drums

Martin Windstad: percussion

Thomas Berg: mastering

About Johannes Groth

Johannes Groth is a Norwegian musician, composer and producer who has worked professionally in music for 16 years. He comes from a musical family: his father is Hans-Erik Groth, his late uncle was the artist Jan Groth, and his cousins Stephan Groth and Jonas Groth are members of Apoptygma Berzerk. Groth’s own background is in progressive metal, and he has contributed to various bands and projects while developing a parallel body of instrumental solo material.

Since late 2024, Groth has released a steady run of instrumental singles through DaWorks Records, including “Procession,” “Flying or Falling?,” “Before All Things,” “Coin-OP,” “The Beginning of Wisdom” and “First Breath,” building toward a debut album. His collaborators on these releases have included musicians such as Larnell Lewis and Nate Werth. Groth discussed his family background, his collaborations and his album plans in an interview with Side-Line earlier in 2026. “Beyond the Turn,” featuring a guest bass solo from Adam Neely, continues that release schedule on November 13 via DaWorks Records.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them