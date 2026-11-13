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Depeche Mode‘s “Survive” appears in a new Arena Mix reworked by KÁRYYN on “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album),” released 13 November 2026 on MCA. The track, listed as “Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework),” is track 19 of the 29-track soundtrack and streams digitally from release day alongside double-CD and purple-vinyl double-LP gatefold editions.

Martin Gore and Dave Gahan wrote “Survive,” and James Ford produced the original version, recorded during the sessions for Depeche Mode’s 2023 studio album “Memento Mori.” The song later appeared as a bonus track on the band’s 2025 live album “Memento Mori: Mexico City,” alongside “Life 2.0,” “Give Yourself To Me” and “In The End.” For the Arena Mix, KÁRYYN reworked the track and added new vocal parts.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)” also features Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Nicks, The Smashing Pumpkins, Noah Kahan, Jennifer Lawrence and The Cure, who close the record. The soundtrack ties to the film “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, which opens in cinemas on 20 November 2026, a week after the album.

About Depeche Mode

Formed in Basildon, Essex, in 1980, the band’s founding members were Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher and Dave Gahan. The band debuted with “Speak & Spell” in 1981, the only Depeche Mode album written primarily by Clarke, who left that year to form Yazoo and later Erasure. Gore became the band’s main songwriter from “A Broken Frame” (1982) onward. Alan Wilder joined in 1982 and remained a member through “Songs of Faith and Devotion” (1993), departing in 1995.

The band’s catalogue includes “Construction Time Again” (1983), “Some Great Reward” (1984), “Black Celebration” (1986), “Music for the Masses” (1987), “Violator” (1990), “Songs of Faith and Devotion” (1993), “Ultra” (1997), “Exciter” (2001), “Playing the Angel” (2005), “Sounds of the Universe” (2009), “Delta Machine” (2013), “Spirit” (2017) and “Memento Mori” (2023), the latter produced by James Ford and the first album made after Andy Fletcher’s death in May 2022. Depeche Mode now continues as the duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, who in October also released a remixed version of “Cross Whisper” under the name MG x CD + JL = with Cliff Damavandi. The band’s three sold-out 2023 concerts at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium on the Memento Mori World Tour were documented on the concert film and live album “Memento Mori: Mexico City,” whose bonus tracks include “Survive,” the song now reworked for the Hunger Games soundtrack.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com