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Side-Line premieres ‘”Mustard,”‘ the new single from Venice, Italy indie, post-punk and shoegaze duo Heimat, out November 13, 2026. It is the band’s third single, released ahead of their debut EP.

“Mustard” turns the frustration of a failed relationship into an upbeat, dance-driven track, built around sharp, tongue-in-cheek lyrics about an impossible-to-please ex, said Morgan Pettersson-Feret, who sings and writes lyrics in the band: “Mustard is one of those songs that just makes you wanna have fun and shake off a breakup. I had this poem written for a few months, an F-you to your ex sort of poem. I wasn’t sure how this idea would unfold until Gianluca showed me an idea for a song that he had titled ‘Mustard’ and I knew I had the perfect lyrics to accompany the start of this idea. In fact I had written about an ex who didn’t like mustard, and could never be satisfied with life, the relationship and with me. The song is a release of anger and emotions over a breakup through a more upbeat, dance style.”

Andrea Volpato recorded, mixed and mastered the single at his Fox Recording Studios, which operates between Seattle, Washington and Venice, Italy. Volpato also wrote and recorded the drums; Heimat’s Gianluca Favero and Pettersson-Feret wrote all guitar, bass, vocal and synthesizer parts themselves.

Heimat will perform at Oma Doris in Dortmund on November 20, 2026, opening for Sloe Noon, one week after the release of “Mustard.”

About Heimat

Heimat is a music project formed in Venice, Italy by Italian-born Gianluca Favero and Seattle-born Morgan Pettersson-Feret. Favero spent years touring Europe and the UK as bassist for MØAA, sharing stages with Yves Tumor and playing festivals including Ypsigrock in Sicily and MIL Lisbon, and also toured as guitarist for Painted Vein. Wanting to write his own songs, Favero joined forces with Pettersson-Feret, blending his shoegaze and post-punk sensibilities with her Seattle grunge roots and folk influences. “Mustard” is the project’s third single, arriving as the duo work toward their debut EP.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com