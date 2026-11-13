November 13, 2026

Side-Line premieres Heimat’s new single ‘Mustard’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026

Side-Line premieres “Mustard,” the third single from Venice, Italy duo Heimat, out November 13, 2026 ahead of their debut EP.

Heimat, the Venice, Italy indie and post-punk duo
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Side-Line premieres ‘”Mustard,”‘ the new single from Venice, Italy indie, post-punk and shoegaze duo Heimat, out November 13, 2026. It is the band’s third single, released ahead of their debut EP.

“Mustard” turns the frustration of a failed relationship into an upbeat, dance-driven track, built around sharp, tongue-in-cheek lyrics about an impossible-to-please ex, said Morgan Pettersson-Feret, who sings and writes lyrics in the band: “Mustard is one of those songs that just makes you wanna have fun and shake off a breakup. I had this poem written for a few months, an F-you to your ex sort of poem. I wasn’t sure how this idea would unfold until Gianluca showed me an idea for a song that he had titled ‘Mustard’ and I knew I had the perfect lyrics to accompany the start of this idea. In fact I had written about an ex who didn’t like mustard, and could never be satisfied with life, the relationship and with me. The song is a release of anger and emotions over a breakup through a more upbeat, dance style.”

Andrea Volpato recorded, mixed and mastered the single at his Fox Recording Studios, which operates between Seattle, Washington and Venice, Italy. Volpato also wrote and recorded the drums; Heimat’s Gianluca Favero and Pettersson-Feret wrote all guitar, bass, vocal and synthesizer parts themselves.

Heimat will perform at Oma Doris in Dortmund on November 20, 2026, opening for Sloe Noon, one week after the release of “Mustard.”

About Heimat

Heimat is a music project formed in Venice, Italy by Italian-born Gianluca Favero and Seattle-born Morgan Pettersson-Feret. Favero spent years touring Europe and the UK as bassist for MØAA, sharing stages with Yves Tumor and playing festivals including Ypsigrock in Sicily and MIL Lisbon, and also toured as guitarist for Painted Vein. Wanting to write his own songs, Favero joined forces with Pettersson-Feret, blending his shoegaze and post-punk sensibilities with her Seattle grunge roots and folk influences. “Mustard” is the project’s third single, arriving as the duo work toward their debut EP.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Cover artwork for vidnaObmana's album "The River Of Appearance"

vidnaObmana’s ‘The River Of Appearance’ turns 30

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Phil Stiles photographed outdoors beside abandoned machinery

Phil Stiles announces double EP ‘I’m Fading’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Kim Lunner performing live on a Roland Gaia synthesizer

Kim Lunner releases new single ‘I Know’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Cover artwork for Vlimmer's album "Kiemenatmung"

Vlimmer releases new album ‘Kiemenatmung’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026
Agent Side Grinder photographed outdoors near a radar tower, photo by Haris Mlivic

Agent Side Grinder release single ‘The Choir’ on Metropolis Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 13, 2026