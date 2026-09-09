Brazilian project Error Fate releases debut album ’10 GOTO 10′

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Error Fate, the solo project of Brazilian musician Anastase Kyriakos, has self-released its debut album 10 GOTO 10 on Bandcamp on 8 September 2026 as a digital download, mixing dark electro and EBM.

<a href="https://errorfate.bandcamp.com/album/10-goto-10" target="_blank" rel="noopener">10 GOTO 10 by Error Fate</a>

“10 GOTO 10” runs ten tracks: “Lambs,” “M.A.R.K. 13,” “Mommy,” “Wake Up,” “Where We Are,” “SHH!,” “Make Them Fear,” “Control,” “Count Zero” and “No News.” Kyriakos handled every stage of the record himself, from songwriting and production to recording and mixing. Bandcamp credits list him as the album’s sole musician and vocalist, with “lyrics and voices” drawn from Error Fate’s own writing “and whatever happened to be quoted or sampled,” and with Kyriakos also responsible for the artwork and design.

Kyriakos takes the album’s title from a line of BASIC code, “10 GOTO 10,” which creates an infinite loop. He has described the record as a reflection on repeating patterns in society and technology, built around that image of a loop that never resolves.

Error Fate is one of several outlets Kyriakos uses for his music, alongside Useless/You, Deletum and the darkwave project AL, each pointed at a different musical direction.

About Error Fate

Anastase Kyriakos founded Error Fate in 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, working independently and releasing tracks only sporadically in the years that followed. Side-Line profiled the project in January 2017, featuring the dark electro track “Mark 13” on the “Face The Beat: Session 4” compilation; a reworked version of that track, retitled “M.A.R.K. 13,” appears as the second song on “10 GOTO 10.” Kyriakos also records as AL, a project Side-Line covered separately with the track “Litany” in 2019 and the video for “Void” in 2022, as well as under the names Useless/You and Deletum. “10 GOTO 10” is Error Fate’s first full-length release, arriving fourteen years after Kyriakos started the project.

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