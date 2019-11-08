Available for free download: AL’s track ‘Litany’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 5th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by AL, a project by the Brazilian São Paulo based duo Luciana Maria Sanches and Anastase Kyriakos. The song is also the first track the duo ever recorded, so we have a true exclusivity here.

You can listen to “Litany” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by AL</a>

The band didn’t exactly show up out of the blue for us, as one member, Anastase, also participated under the Error Fate flag on “Face The Beat: Session 4”. Error Fate started in 2012 mixing darkwave, EBM, industrial, post-punk and gothic rock. AL is somewhat different. In fact this first AL track kinda reminded us of a young Anne Clark mixed with some Wumpscut synths and some post-punk. A nice mix that definitely asks for more.

AL also launched a Facebook page, so make sure to follow them, as we are pretty sure they’ll picked up by a label anytime soon!

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

