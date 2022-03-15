Brazilian darkwave act AL offers video for ‘Void’

The Brazilian darkwave act AL (Anastase Kyriakos and Luciana Maria Sanches) is releasing a video for the song “Void”, which is included in our most recent free download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 7”. First recorded in 2012, in São Paulo, the video for “Void” was conceived for a song by Error Fate, but not finished at the time. Ten years later, the track was updated and edited to become the AL track “Void”.

Says the band: “That search for the essence and many other elements of the AL sound are there: the anger, the intensity, the loneliness, the dreamlike (or nightmarish) atmosphere. And most importantly, the inexhaustible search for meaning in some thing, any thing, outside or within oneself — the intention to fill the void of everyday life, even knowing how counterproductive this is in the face of human inability to control one’s own feelings. The repetition is there. The paralysis is there. The resignation is there. But also the hatred that propels, the desire to change some thing, any thing.”

The video for “Void” was directed by Anastase Kyriakos, the creator of the melodies behind the AL sound.

Here’s the version as it appeared on “Face The Beat: Session 7”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-7">Face The Beat: Session 7 by AL</a>