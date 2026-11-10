Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French artist Sandie Trash has released “On n’est jamais que des filles,” featuring Emmanuelle 5, the second single from her upcoming album “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.” Sandie Trash describes the project as working within French chanson, while her own promotional material places it within post-punk.

“On n’est jamais que des filles” is available on Sandie Trash’s Bandcamp page.

Credits for ‘On n’est jamais que des filles’

Emmanuelle 5, also known for her work with Dead Sexy, provides vocals on the track. The song is mixed by Eric Débris, of the French punk band Métal Urbain, and mastered at ATX Mastering Studio. “On n’est jamais que des filles” follows “Poupée Panik,” featuring Eric Débris and Richard Belgium, as the second extract from the forthcoming nine-track album “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.”

<a href="https://sandietrash.bandcamp.com/track/on-est-jamais-que-des-filles-feat-emmanuelle-5" target="_blank" rel="noopener">On n’est jamais que des filles by Sandie Trash</a>

About Sandie Trash

Sandie Trash is a French artist based in Périgueux. Her music moves between chanson and post-punk-influenced songwriting, built around narrative themes she has described as shifting between sex and violence within a noir fiction setting.

Side-Line covered the first single from “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka,” “Poupée Panik,” in September 2026. “On n’est jamais que des filles” continues the same album campaign, again featuring a guest contribution from Eric Débris of Métal Urbain.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com