November 10, 2026

Sandie Trash shares ‘On n’est jamais que des filles’ featuring Emmanuelle 5

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026

French artist Sandie Trash releases “On n’est jamais que des filles,” featuring Emmanuelle 5, the second single from “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.”

Sandie Trash promotional image
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French artist Sandie Trash has released “On n’est jamais que des filles,” featuring Emmanuelle 5, the second single from her upcoming album “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.” Sandie Trash describes the project as working within French chanson, while her own promotional material places it within post-punk.

Related newsSandie Trash announces 'Poupée Panik', featuring Eric Debris and Richard Belgium

“On n’est jamais que des filles” is available on Sandie Trash’s Bandcamp page.

Credits for ‘On n’est jamais que des filles’

Emmanuelle 5, also known for her work with Dead Sexy, provides vocals on the track. The song is mixed by Eric Débris, of the French punk band Métal Urbain, and mastered at ATX Mastering Studio. “On n’est jamais que des filles” follows “Poupée Panik,” featuring Eric Débris and Richard Belgium, as the second extract from the forthcoming nine-track album “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.”

About Sandie Trash

Sandie Trash is a French artist based in Périgueux. Her music moves between chanson and post-punk-influenced songwriting, built around narrative themes she has described as shifting between sex and violence within a noir fiction setting.

Side-Line covered the first single from “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka,” “Poupée Panik,” in September 2026. “On n’est jamais que des filles” continues the same album campaign, again featuring a guest contribution from Eric Débris of Métal Urbain.

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