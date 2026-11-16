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It took Ralf Rönckendorf no less than six years to follow up his debut album, “Werk Des Krieges.” The German project has since evolved into a duo, and this new album, comprising 13 tracks, offers a critical look at contemporary society.

The project’s primary, and arguably sole, influence remains old-school EBM. The tracks sound straightforward and classic in the best sense of the genre, with no unnecessary gimmicks or attempts at innovation. Here and there, a touch of added lightness—though not quite what I would describe as ‘pop’—brings a certain refinement to the overall sound. That said, there is little to fault in the compositions, which are sure to please fans of the old-school style. For me, the only real drawback is the rather underwhelming vocal production: there is too little variation, with most of the vocals consisting of the same repetitive growling.

Overall, a solid EBM record, albeit one that lacks a genuine climax. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Stillstand”:

https://echozone.bandcamp.com/track/stillstand

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com