Elsiane finally returns with an all new single: ‘Sinai’

(Photo by Elsiane) Elsiane is one of those few bands which immediately caught my attention after War-n from Hungry Lucy pointed them out to me a few years ago. The mix of sensual and very recognisable vocals by frontwoman Elsieanne Caplette swimming in subtle dark wavish pop (with a clear reference to Cocteau Twins) did its work really well.

Out now is “Sinai”, the brand new – and long-awaited – single by the female fronted duo Elsiane. And it’s again a perfect merge between these two highly talented musicians. Just check the new single below!

<a href="http://elsiane.bandcamp.com/track/sinai">Sinai by Elsiane</a>

Peru and Canada united

Elsiane was formed in the year 2000, when Peru born singer/musician/composer Elsieanne Caplette met drummer Stephane Sotto in his hometown of Montreal. The duo’s debut album, “Hybrid”, was released in 2007 and knew quite a viral succes not in the least thanks to the track “Vaporous” which acted as a good ambassador for the band’s sound signature.

In 2012 Caplette and Sotto followed “Hybrid” with a self-produced second album, “Mechanics of Emotion”. Two more releases followed: “Death of the Artist” (2017) and “Rin, Tongue and Dorner” (2018). The latest was self-released, in collaboration with Rich Shapero, an American venture capitalist, self-published novelist, and musician.

Check out the single below.

