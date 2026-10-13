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Elsieanne Caplette, singer of Montreal trip-hop duo Elsiane, has released a visualizer video for her solo single ‘Safe Frontiers (Love Is The Answer)’ on her new YouTube channel. The release advances the solo project Caplette first announced in August 2026, when Side-Line reported that she had begun a new chapter separate from Elsiane without naming a title, release date, format or label.

Caplette describes writing ‘Safe Frontiers’ around a melody of bells meant to carry the song’s message

In a message to subscribers of her Bandcamp page, Caplette traced the song back to its instrumental starting point and the mood she wanted it to carry:

“The first notes I remember coming up with were the bells. I wanted to get this feeling of a soothing melody, almost like a lullaby. […] At the time, I was deeply affected by what was happening in the world after going through the times of Covid and then all the wars. I came up with this high-pitched melody in Safe Frontiers that, to me, represented all the souls of the people who left the world due to this war and felt this overwhelming feeling of sadness. I felt this need to share this emotion but also make it hopeful.”

Caplette said the visualizer is a visual interpretation of the song and its cover art, and that an official music video is in production. She has also said the song followed a period of vocal recovery after a car accident, and that she spent about a year retraining her voice before she felt ready to record it.

About Elsiane

Elsiane is the Montreal duo of Elsieanne Caplette and drummer Stephane Sotto. Caplette trained in classical music in Lima, Peru, and moved to Montreal in 1999, where she met Sotto the following year; the pair named the project by combining the first four letters of her first name with the last three of his. The duo’s sound draws on jazz, downtempo, rock, classical, electronic and world music, citing Massive Attack, Portishead, Bjork, Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel as influences.

Elsiane released its debut album, “Hybrid,” in 2007 on Vega, followed by “Mechanics of Emotion” in 2012 and the independently released “Death of the Artist” in 2017. After Sotto’s father died in 2018, the duo began writing their next record in his memory with producer David Bottrill, releasing “Sinai” in 2020 and the self-titled album “Elsiane” on October 3, 2023, the duo’s most recent release. Caplette has also lent vocals to several Delerium albums.

Caplette’s solo work remains separate from Elsiane, which she has said is planning tour dates for 2027, confirmed alongside the August announcement of her solo chapter.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com