Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

New Wave band Spoons announce ‘Nightlife’, their eighth studio album, out 6 November 2026 on CD, digital download and 180-gram red vinyl. The album is led by its first single, “Take The World”, and marks the band’s first fully independent release, with every creative decision made by the band itself.

<a href="https://sparksmusic.bandcamp.com/album/nightlife" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nightlife by Spoons</a>

“Take The World” is about dreaming, making those dreams real, and pulling them back into reach, even if only for one more night. Jeff Carter produced the record; Gord Deppe plays vocals and guitar, Sandy Horne plays bass and sings, keyboards come from Scott MacDonald, Jeff Carter and Matthew Deppe, and both of Spoons’ live drummers, Chris McNeil and Tony Ferraro, play drums. “Nightlife” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and YouTube.

“Nightlife” carries ten tracks: “Nightlife,” “Take the World,” “Better Late Than Never Did It,” “Phenomenal,” “Doomed,” “Push Repeat & Go,” “Safety Lines,” “Day By Day,” “Perfect Ending For A Perfect Story” and “Your Heart Not Your Head.” “Take The World,” “Better Late Than Never Did It” and “Doomed” had already become concert favourites ahead of the album’s release.

Spoons tour dates

Spoons play four confirmed dates around the “Nightlife” release:

October 16, 2026 – Maxwell’s, Waterloo, Ontario, with Rough Trade

December 3, 2026 – Le Studio TD, Montreal, Quebec

December 4, 2026 – Bronson Theatre, Ottawa, Ontario, with Images In Vogue

December 5, 2026 – The Concert Hall, Toronto, Ontario, with Images In Vogue

About Spoons

Spoons formed in 1980 in Burlington, Ontario, with Gord Deppe, Sandy Horne, Derrick Ross and Rob Preuss in the original lineup. The band recorded its debut album, “Stick Figure Neighbourhood,” in 1981 at Grant Avenue Studios in Hamilton with engineer Daniel Lanois, and the record topped college radio charts. “Nova Heart,” produced by John Punter of Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry fame, turned Spoons into a household name in Canada and was among the first videos MuchMusic aired when the network launched.

The 1982 album “Arias & Symphonies” was recorded at George Martin’s AIR Studios in London and led to the band opening for the Police, Culture Club and Simple Minds; Chart Magazine later named it one of the 20 Most Influential Albums of the 80s, and Bob Mersereau’s book “The Top 100 Canadian Singles of All Time” included “Nova Heart.” In 1983, Ready Records brought in producer Nile Rodgers of Chic for the follow-up, “Talkback,” which yielded the singles “Romantic Traffic,” “Old Emotions” and “Tell No Lies.” Spoons also contributed to the soundtrack of Ron Mann’s film “Listen to the City.”

Under the management of Rush’s Ray Daniels, with keyboardist Scott MacDonald and drummer Steve Kendry added to the lineup, Spoons recorded “Bridges Over Borders” and “Vertigo Tango” for Anthem Records. The 1994 compilation “Collectible Spoons,” released on MCA/Universal Music, drove a successful tour as the Retro 80s movement began to take hold.

In 2010, Deppe and Horne, joined by producer and keyboardist Jeff Carter, released “Static In Transmission,” the band’s first album of new material in over two decades. Sparks Music and Ready Records marked the 30th anniversary of “Nova Heart” in 2012 with an EP featuring the original 1982 cut, remixes and a live recording, followed by a 30th-anniversary edition of “Arias & Symphonies” that reunited the original lineup for a sold-out Toronto release show. In 2013, Spoons won Music Express Magazine’s Back In The Spotlight Award, reissued “Stick Figure Neighbourhood” and “Talkback” for their 30th anniversaries, and Deppe published a band history, “Spoon Fed,” through Manor House Publishing.

“New Day New World,” again produced by Carter, followed in 2019, and the compilation “Repeatable: 1980-2020” arrived on CD and double vinyl in 2020. In 2021, Spoons released “Echoes,” a covers album of their songs by other artists, with proceeds supporting the Unison Fund’s work for musicians and live-music technicians affected by the pandemic. “Nightlife” is the band’s first album since, and its first release made entirely on its own terms.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com