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Scottish artist Roddy Graham has been active for more than 30 years, releasing a substantial body of work under various monikers. Following several recent releases as Electronic Death Black Dogs, he returns with a new opus inspired by Gnostic mysticism, inviting listeners on a journey into the solitude of nature and the use of meditation to get in touch with your inner demons.

He has translated this inspiration into six fully realized tracks that grab the listener by the throat from the very outset. Graham conjures a dark, sombre atmosphere, layering it with Industrial percussion. These percussive sounds evoke the golden age of 1980s Industrial music, blended with more contemporary elements of Dark-Ambient and Cinematic music. In doing so, he builds an imaginary bridge between past and present. Personally, I am particularly drawn to the vintage aspect of the work. Yet beyond the percussion, I was also overwhelmed by the monstrous sounds blasting from the speakers. Occasionally, sparse, ghostly, fragmented vocals—samples, perhaps—emerge from the darkness, and I would have liked to hear more of them, as they add an extra dimension to the compositions. Nevertheless, the work stands on its own as an incredibly solid and impressive production. There isn’t a single weak track; instead, we are presented with a succession of polished and powerful compositions. Electronic sound manipulation, field recordings, a veritable arsenal of effects, percussion, and those occasional vocal elements elevate this work to a true highlight.

“The Bornless One” is an exceptionally creative and expertly crafted opus that is sure to win over many listeners. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Purification”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/purification

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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