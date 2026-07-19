Icy Cold Records releases Echoberyl’s “Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales” on vinyl for the first time on 24 July 2026, limited to 300 marbled copies.

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Five years after its digital release, the Echoberyl album “Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales” arrives on vinyl for the first time. French label Icy Cold Records issues the darkwave and minimal wave record on 24 July 2026 as a limited edition of 300 copies on red vinyl with black marbling, including a printed inlay.

<a href="https://echoberyl.bandcamp.com/album/mother-solitude-and-other-dark-tales" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales by Echoberyl</a>

The Paris duo built the album as a collection of dark tales carried by strong, terrifying, sensual and dangerous female protagonists. Two guests deepen the record: Norwegian post-punk artist Antipole co-wrote “Before Night Falls” around his guitar playing, and German-Brazilian artist Gloria de Oliveira shares vocals on “The Siren and the Ghost”. The singles “Salomé (Suffer Me)” and “Mother Solitude” both entered Bandcamp’s darkwave, minimal wave, goth and EBM new-and-notable charts at number one on release.

What the ‘Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales’ vinyl holds

The LP sequences nine tracks across two sides. The A-side runs “Salomé (Suffer Me)”, “Medea’s Revenge”, “Au bout de ses forces” and “Blue Ophelia”; the B-side holds “Mother Solitude (Club Version)”, “The Nightmare Queen”, “The Siren and the Ghost”, “Before Night Falls” and “Mother Solitude”. The vinyl can be ordered through Icy Cold Records and the band’s own channels, while the digital album remains available on Bandcamp.

About Echoberyl

Echoberyl is the Paris-based duo of vocalist Cecilia Dassonneville and producer Adriano Iacoangeli, storytellers who use dark, pulsating electronics as their medium. The pair share a set of common references, from the sound of New Order and the melodies of France Gall to the cinema of François Truffaut and Dario Argento, and reflect them in self-made videos.

The duo self-released “Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales” on 29 October 2021 through their own Mother Solitude Records, after the lead single “Salomé (Suffer Me)” topped several Bandcamp genre charts in 2021. Side-Line later spoke with the pair in the 2024 interview “We Get Bored Doing The Same Things Over And Over Again”. The album “Through the Chaos” followed in 2024 and became the band’s first vinyl release through Icy Cold Records, and an expanded 14-track CD edition of “Mother Solitude” appeared on 6 March 2026. The new 300-copy marbled pressing now brings the 2021 album itself to vinyl for the first time.

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