July 23, 2026

Jess Lamb and Warren Harrison release mantra-driven dance album ‘I am.’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 20, 2026

Jess Lamb releases “I am.”, a 12-track mantra-driven dance album produced with Warren Harrison, out now on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

Jess Lamb "I am." album cover art
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The Jess LambI am.” album turns affirmations into dance music: the American vocalist has released a twelve-track set, with every song written, recorded and produced by Lamb and Warren Harrison, formerly of darkwave act Hungry Lucy. The album came out on 13 July 2026 and is available on Bandcamp and on streaming platforms, with the exception of Spotify.

‘I am.’ as the mirror of ‘You Are’

The pair conceived “I am.” as the counterpart to “You Are”, their 2020 album centred on stillness and meditation. Where the earlier record turned inward, the new one pushes toward action and intentional movement, with each track title working as a mantra: “I am ok.”, “I am the answer.”, “I am free.”, “I am alive.”, “I am safe.”, “I am the universe.”, “I am golden.”, “I am overflowing.”, “I am love.”, “I am beautiful.”, “I am abundant.” and the closer “God’s Imagination.”. Lamb sums up the idea in the release notes: “Speak to your body as if you have already been transformed.”

About Jess Lamb

Jess Lamb is an American singer and keyboardist who reached wider attention as a contestant on American Idol in 2015. That same year she teamed up with composer and producer Warren Harrison, co-founder of the darkwave duo Hungry Lucy, a collaboration Side-Line first reported on in December 2015 when the two started out as a trip hop project.

The partnership produced the meditation-focused album “You Are” in 2020. Harrison meanwhile also revived his synthpop project Studio II, whose debut album Side-Line covered in 2022. With “I am.”, Lamb and Harrison complete the two-album cycle they began with “You Are”.

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