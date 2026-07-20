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Taiwanese industrial project ANGER 奰 released “Collective Intentionality” on 17 July 2026 as a digital album on Bandcamp. The 11-track ANGER 奰 set gathers collaborations, remixes and non-album tracks from the era of “Grandiose Delusions,” the project’s debut album released on 17 April 2026.

<a href="https://angertw.bandcamp.com/album/collective-intentionality" target="_blank" rel="noopener">COLLECTIVE INTENTIONALITY by ANGER 奰</a>

ANGER 奰 collaborations on ‘Collective Intentionality’

The tracklist: “Late Model Collapse” (featuring pixelgrinder), “Dance to Your Own Beat” (Dilemma Advent remix), “The End is Nigh” (Tribalistic mix), “Cyberanarchia,” “Aletheia,” “The Digital Panopticon” (featuring The Rite of Winter), “Daimonion,” “Work Hard and Die,” “Dopamine Rivers” (Dilemma Cyber Neurotype remix), “search angertw bndcmp. follow for updates. critical thinking is a dying species.” and “Dilemma – The In-Between” (ANGER 奰 remix).

Project founder BW wrote all songs except “Late Model Collapse,” co-written with pixelgrinder, “The Digital Panopticon,” co-written with The Rite of Winter, and “The In-Between,” written by Dilemma under the name Alex Elias. Dilemma also remixed “Dance to Your Own Beat” and “Dopamine Rivers.”

Several tracks first appeared elsewhere: “Cyberanarchia,” “Late Model Collapse” and “The Digital Panopticon” come from volumes I, II and III of Outer Darkness Records’ “Inquisition” compilation series, while “Aletheia” and “Daimonion” stem from Subcon Patreon remix collections. “The End is Nigh” (Tribalistic mix) was previously released as a single, and the tenth track first appeared as a Spotify-only single. Three tracks are previously unreleased, alongside the ANGER 奰 remix of Dilemma’s “The In-Between.”

About ANGER 奰

ANGER 奰 is the industrial project of Taiwanese musician BW, founded in 2022 and based in Taichung, Taiwan. BW handles vocals, synth and drum programming, and guitar, and describes the project’s output as “heresies, tautologies and futuristic noise.”

The project teased its debut album with singles and demos through 2023 and 2024, contributed tracks to the first three volumes of Outer Darkness Records’ “Inquisition” compilation series and took part in Subcon’s Patreon remix collections. The debut album “Grandiose Delusions” arrived on 17 April 2026 on Bandcamp. “Collective Intentionality” now closes that album’s chapter with the collaborations and remixes recorded around it.

The band is also featured on Side-Line’s free download compilation “United 2 – The Odin Files” out now with the track “Simulacrum”. Check the full info on our recent free download compilations “United 1 – The Freya Files” and “United 2 – The Odin Files”.

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