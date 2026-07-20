July 22, 2026

ANGER 奰 release ‘Collective Intentionality’ companion album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 20, 2026

Taiwanese industrial project ANGER 奰 release “Collective Intentionality,” an 11-track companion to “Grandiose Delusions,” on Bandcamp on 17 July 2026.

Anger
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Taiwanese industrial project ANGER 奰 released “Collective Intentionality” on 17 July 2026 as a digital album on Bandcamp. The 11-track ANGER 奰 set gathers collaborations, remixes and non-album tracks from the era of “Grandiose Delusions,” the project’s debut album released on 17 April 2026.

ANGER 奰 collaborations on ‘Collective Intentionality’

The tracklist: “Late Model Collapse” (featuring pixelgrinder), “Dance to Your Own Beat” (Dilemma Advent remix), “The End is Nigh” (Tribalistic mix), “Cyberanarchia,” “Aletheia,” “The Digital Panopticon” (featuring The Rite of Winter), “Daimonion,” “Work Hard and Die,” “Dopamine Rivers” (Dilemma Cyber Neurotype remix), “search angertw bndcmp. follow for updates. critical thinking is a dying species.” and “Dilemma – The In-Between” (ANGER 奰 remix).

Project founder BW wrote all songs except “Late Model Collapse,” co-written with pixelgrinder, “The Digital Panopticon,” co-written with The Rite of Winter, and “The In-Between,” written by Dilemma under the name Alex Elias. Dilemma also remixed “Dance to Your Own Beat” and “Dopamine Rivers.”

Several tracks first appeared elsewhere: “Cyberanarchia,” “Late Model Collapse” and “The Digital Panopticon” come from volumes I, II and III of Outer Darkness Records’ “Inquisition” compilation series, while “Aletheia” and “Daimonion” stem from Subcon Patreon remix collections. “The End is Nigh” (Tribalistic mix) was previously released as a single, and the tenth track first appeared as a Spotify-only single. Three tracks are previously unreleased, alongside the ANGER 奰 remix of Dilemma’s “The In-Between.”

About ANGER 奰

ANGER 奰 is the industrial project of Taiwanese musician BW, founded in 2022 and based in Taichung, Taiwan. BW handles vocals, synth and drum programming, and guitar, and describes the project’s output as “heresies, tautologies and futuristic noise.”

The project teased its debut album with singles and demos through 2023 and 2024, contributed tracks to the first three volumes of Outer Darkness Records’ “Inquisition” compilation series and took part in Subcon’s Patreon remix collections. The debut album “Grandiose Delusions” arrived on 17 April 2026 on Bandcamp. “Collective Intentionality” now closes that album’s chapter with the collaborations and remixes recorded around it.

The band is also featured on Side-Line’s free download compilation “United 2 – The Odin Files” out now with the track “Simulacrum”. Check the full info on our recent free download compilations “United 1 – The Freya Files” and “United 2 – The Odin Files”.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Incentive "Inner" album cover

Incentive releases post-industrial album ‘Inner’ via Tri-Labs

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
A Murder Of Crows XI 2026 festival poster

A Murder Of Crows XI announces 2026 lineup and dates

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
Tiny Magnetic Pets "Astralux" EP cover

Tiny Magnetic Pets share ‘Lost My Guiding Light (Again)’ ahead of ‘Astralux’ EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
Witch Of The Vale and Melanie "All The Pretty Little Horses" promo image

Witch Of The Vale join Melanie on ‘All The Pretty Little Horses’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 21, 2026
Soft Science "Understand" single cover

Soft Science release new single ‘Understand’ from album ‘Sand’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 21, 2026