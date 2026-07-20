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The Mad Mission “Into Orbit” debut album arrives on 31 July 2026 from the Swedish synthpop duo. The Helsingborg pair of Robert Johnsson and Fredrik Forssell bring an electronic pop that mixes layered synths, driving rhythms and guitar accents, and one track carries an outside production credit: “Gasoline” was produced and mixed by Gareth Jones, the producer known for his work with Depeche Mode, Erasure and Wire, at Strongroom Studios in London.

“Into Orbit” collects ten songs the duo describe as observations of humanity seen from orbit, moving through digital isolation, anxiety, identity, social division and hope. The band summarize the concept in their mission-styled press kit: “Ten transmissions. Ten perspectives. One planet.”

The single “Time” is out now with an official video, following the earlier singles “It’s Alright” and “Gasoline”, all three of which are streaming on Spotify. “It’s Alright” also received an official video.

‘Into Orbit’: ten tracks recorded between Helsingborg, Malmö and London

The album runs “Panic Room”, “Feel”, “Faking”, “It’s Alright”, “Accusation”, “Gasoline”, “Breaking Bad”, “Time”, “Numb” and “We the People”. Robert Johnsson handles vocals, lyrics and programming, while Fredrik Forssell covers keyboards, backing vocals, programming and production. Beyond the Gareth Jones production on “Gasoline”, the duo mixed “Breaking Bad” and “Numb” themselves at their Mad Space studios in Helsingborg, and Johan Bejerholm mixed and mastered the remaining songs at World Studios in Malmö. The band created the artwork and design themselves. Live dates have not been announced yet.

About Mad Mission

Mad Mission is the project of lifelong friends Robert Johnsson and Fredrik Forssell from Helsingborg, Sweden. The two met through a shared passion for electronic music in the 1980s, and describe their musical DNA as forged on dance floors echoing with Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and New Order. What began as a synth-pop experiment during Sweden’s club scene grew into a darker, more cinematic fusion of electronic pop and alternative rock, with the duo citing Kite, Tears for Fears, Kent and Muse among their reference points.

Life took the two in different directions for years before they reunited to write and record new material. The singles “It’s Alright”, “Gasoline” and “Time” preceded the full-length, with official videos for “It’s Alright” and “Time” on the band’s YouTube channel. “Into Orbit”, labelled Mission 001 by the duo, is their first album and arrives on 31 July 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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