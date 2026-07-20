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The Sydney Valette “I Fucking Love You” album lands on 2 October 2026 as the Paris darkwave artist’s debut for Artoffact Records. The record comes on a limited vinyl LP, on CD in a jewel box with booklet, and digitally, and mixes EBM pulses and synth-punk with coldwave textures and dark Italo-disco. Its ten songs revolve around modern romance, from obsessive passion to toxic love and emotional vulnerability.

<a href="https://sydneyvalette.bandcamp.com/album/i-fucking-love-you" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I Fucking Love You by Sydney Valette</a>

Artoffact Records describes the result as “both a gritty club weapon and an intimate, beautifully haunted portrait of contemporary desire”. The title track is streaming now with an official video.

‘I Fucking Love You’: ten songs in three languages

The tracklist runs “Warrior”, “I Fucking Love You”, “Chaos & Order”, “Как Свеча”, “Relèves-toi”, “Le Cimetière de Turin”, “I Will Get You”, “UFO”, “Let Me Go” and “No Ibiza for Mr Valette”, with lyrics crossing French, English and Russian. Pre-orders run through Bandcamp, and European distribution of the vinyl and CD goes through Audioglobe.

About Sydney Valette

Sydney Valette is a Paris-based musician and producer who moves between darkwave, post-punk, electro and synthpop. His earlier catalogue includes the albums “Fight Back”, “How Many Lives” and “Other Side”, all of which remain available on vinyl and CD. Side-Line covered the release of “Home Alone” on white and black vinyl in 2022, and his album “The Healer” arrived in January 2025 on Icy Cold Records. He also appeared at the Prague Gothic Treffen festival in 2023.

“I Fucking Love You” now marks his first album for Artoffact Records, out on 2 October 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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