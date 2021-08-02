Echoberyl launches first EP from new album – check the video for ‘Salomé (Suffer Me)’

Echoberyl is an electronic/darkwave duo from Paris. Last Friday they released the first EP “Salomé (Suffer Me)” from their upcoming third album, “Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales”, that will be released in October 2021. Out on Mother Solitude Records the single holds the title track plus a remix and the exclusive Bandcamp only bonus track “I Cross the Line”.

The track itself was strongly inspired by the tragedy by Oscar Wilde and influenced by the cinematic transpositions of Ken Russell and Carmelo Bene.

Here’s the video for “Salomé (Suffer Me)”.

You can check out the full EP below.

<a href="https://echoberyl.bandcamp.com/album/salom-suffer-me-special-edition">Salomé (Suffer Me) – Special Edition by Echoberyl</a>