Early Front 242 style EBM? Check this free download from Bloque Del Sur: ‘Sistema De Autoprotección’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 11th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by the Argentina based electro-industrial act Bloque Del Sur. If you want some oldschool Front 242 sounds (think “Kamfbereit”), then you should definitely check this one out!

Bloque Del Sur debuted in 2016 with the 4-track EP “Periferia”. It was released on the Pakapi Records label and was the third of the Industria Tropical series of EPs by artists who published on the Industria Tropical compilation. You’ll recognize the band’s signature sound: vhs samples, cutting synth layers and dark beats or exactly what Front 242 sounded back in 1986. Since their debut they have been featured on a few compilations, and right now they get the full treatment on our own compilation.

For the fans, Pakapi Records is a record label based in Argentina which focuses on South American artists.

You can listen to “Sistema De Autoprotección” right below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Bloque Del Sur</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

