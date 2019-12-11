FOLLOW US
 
News

Olivia Louvel back after 3 years in the studio with the album ‘SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds]’ – check out the videotrailer

By Dec 11,2019
Olivia Louvel sees debut album'Luna Parc Hotel' reissued with bonus material in a remastered version by Paul Kendall

Out via the Cat Werk Imprint label is the new Olivia Louvel album “SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds] ”. The release has been 3 years in the making and takes as starting point Barbara Hepworth’s writings as assembled by Sophie Bowness in “Writings and Conversations” (check the book here on Aamazon).

Olivia: “Throughout my research I discovered that Hepworth had recorded a tape herself in her art studio in St Ives; this lead to the development of resounding The Sculptor Speaks, which will be premiered on Resonance FM. Naturally I visited the Sculpture Garden in St Ives, a true enchantment and the Hepworth Wakefield Museum too.”

It’s also Barbara Hepworth’s voice that you hear opening on the album. Louvel re-sculpted Hepworth’s voice in the first moments of “Use Your Own Body” until handing over her text to Louvel’s own voice for the remainder of the compositions.

You can pre-order your copy of the album in a deluxe digipack CD straight from Cat Werk Imprint and get an immediate download of the track “The Weaver”, which you can stream below.

Below is a video trailer of “SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds] ”, which features excerpts from track 1 “Use Your Own Body”, track 5 “I, The Sculptor” and track 3 “I Draw What I Feel In My Body”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

 

Early Front 242 style EBM? Check this free download from Bloque Del Sur: 'Sistema De Autoprotección' (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

Available for free download: Bloque Del Sur's track 'Sistema De Autoprotección' (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)
Previous
Sacha Korn's 'Wie Lange Noch' gets worldwide distribution + free Funker Vogt remix available for download

Sacha Korn presents new single and video 'Unsere Kraft' - check it out

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD