Olivia Louvel back after 3 years in the studio with the album ‘SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds]’ – check out the videotrailer

Out via the Cat Werk Imprint label is the new Olivia Louvel album “SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds] ”. The release has been 3 years in the making and takes as starting point Barbara Hepworth’s writings as assembled by Sophie Bowness in “Writings and Conversations” (check the book here on Aamazon).

Olivia: “Throughout my research I discovered that Hepworth had recorded a tape herself in her art studio in St Ives; this lead to the development of resounding The Sculptor Speaks, which will be premiered on Resonance FM. Naturally I visited the Sculpture Garden in St Ives, a true enchantment and the Hepworth Wakefield Museum too.”

It’s also Barbara Hepworth’s voice that you hear opening on the album. Louvel re-sculpted Hepworth’s voice in the first moments of “Use Your Own Body” until handing over her text to Louvel’s own voice for the remainder of the compositions.

You can pre-order your copy of the album in a deluxe digipack CD straight from Cat Werk Imprint and get an immediate download of the track “The Weaver”, which you can stream below.

<a href="http://catwerkimprint.bandcamp.com/album/sculptor?campaign=slwebsitenews">SculptOr by Olivia Louvel</a>

Below is a video trailer of “SculptOr [Hepworth Resounds] ”, which features excerpts from track 1 “Use Your Own Body”, track 5 “I, The Sculptor” and track 3 “I Draw What I Feel In My Body”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.