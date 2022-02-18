Dreuhnigheit – Rheutels (Album – Belgian Neumusik / Wool-E Discs)

Background/info: This work resulted from the collaborative efforts between Belgian musicians Joost Carpentier (Dreun) and Peter Moorkens (Onsturicheit). The work features six tracks.  

Content: This album is pure Experimentalism recovered with good-old Ambient-Electro. Sometimes Psychedelic, but definitely into a kind of total improvisation, the tracks are clearly revealing the unique sound treatments and -waves of modular synths. This experimental basis has been supported by multiple and for some tracks totally unexpected influences. You don’t exactly expect to hear a Technoid touch running through one of the cuts. The songs also feature totally weird spoken vocals produced with an effect on top.

+ + + : Call it modular anarchy or simply improvisation. Both protagonists have achieved a work reminding me of early Experimental music, which can be linked to ‘musique concrète’. Field recordings are accentuating the Experimental approach of the work. The vocals in Dutch language are enigmatic. What is it all about? Pure improv as well? The vocalist reading a book? A kind of imaginary intellectual story? It’s just weird, but intriguing. “Shoxstrot” is the most accessible cut of the work for its Technoid part.

– – – : I personally prefer the work of both protagonists separately, this collaborative production gets lost in total experimentalism.

Conclusion: Pushing boundaries of Ambient- and Experimental music, “Rheutels” sounds first of all as the symbiosis between both genres.

Best songs: “Shoxstrot”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/joost.carpentier / www.facebook.com/onsturicheit

Label: www.wool-e-discs.be / www.belgianneumusik.be /

www.facebook.com/woolediscs


