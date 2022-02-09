Hardware Pulse – Techno Valkyrie (Album – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electroclash, Technoid.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Greek composer Toxic Razor -still involved with Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco and Beatbox Machinery, last year unleashed a new project called Hardware Pulse. The global approach of composing music with only hardware equipment remains the common thread between all of his projects. “Techno Valkyrie” is the debut album of Hardware Pulse featuring eight songs.

Content: All songs are instrumental edits. The songs are driven by danceable rhythms while bringing different, but related music genres together. There’s a touch of Body-Pop music, which has been mixed with pure old-school Electro with some Electroclash influences and other passages revealing a Technoid approach.

+ + + : The creativity of this artist seems to have no limits, but Toxic Razor isn’t only a prolific artist, but also a true talented one. This new project reveals different aspects although the global approach and some of his arrangements are easily recognizable with his work for Metal Disco and Paradox Obscur. I like the solid sound treatments, which especially excel at “Mainframe Isolator”.

– – – : I regret there are neither vocals nor spoken samplings, which could inject a little extra here and then. Like all of his projects, the songs are still pretty short and that’s sometimes a pity when you’re just listening to a great piece.

Conclusion: “Techno Valkyrie” is a promising debut for Hardware Pulse, which I can only, but encourage to pursue this path.

Best songs: “Mainframe Isolator”, “Club Raiser”, “Techno Valkyrie”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hardwarepulsemusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings