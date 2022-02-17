Aperus – Weather Anomalies (Album – Geophonic Records)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info: Based in Santa Fe – New Mexico (USA) the new work by Brian McWilliams has been inspired by different, notable events and nature elements observed by the artist. He revisited old field recordings and mixed it with analog gear instead of computer sounds. A few guest musicians contributed to the work.

Content: The field recordings, which are mainly aquatic, are easily noticeable elements of this recording. The artist mixed with dark atmospheres and -noises. It creates a true experimental production featuring numerous Industrial noises. The last part of the work becomes more evasive and definitely cinematic.

+ + + : This is for sure the best work by Aperus I’ve heard thus far. I especially like the way he created his Ambient production by mixing field recordings and Industrial elements. It however creates a deeply, but poignant experimental sound. Both debut cuts are excellent in this genre, but I also recommend listening to the last part of the work for its more explicit and evasive Cinematic style. “Collective Memory” is a cool cut.

– – – : The most Experimental passages aren’t my favorites. It feels like improvisation.

Conclusion: Aperus is mixing different influences, creating an accessible experimental work, but at the same time also a complex ambient one.

Best songs: “Collective Memory”, “Mirage Of Vision”, “Somewhere Else, Not Here”.

Rate: 7.

Artist & label: www.geophonicrecords.com / www.facebook.com/brian.j.mcwilliams.5