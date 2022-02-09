Metal Disco – Misbehave (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Werkstatt Recordings label owner ‘Toxic Razor’ has been very prolific with his different projects during the past year. But Metal disco has been clearly one of the most active projects, releasing multiple EP’s and a compilation album. “Misbehave” was the last recording from 2021 and features six new tracks.

Content: Metal Disco remains driven by the power of hardware equipment, which creates a powerful sound production. The tracks are once more mixing EBM, Electro-Wave and pure Minimal-Electronics. I however have to say there’s a song (cf. “Invert”) featuring an icy, Technoid tune on top.

+ + + : Metal Disco has never disappointed me, but this new EP is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best releases in history. I remain addicted to the minimalism of the production, but especially the icy sound treatments and dark bass lines are emerging at this work. “Invert” is a brilliant cold song, but I also must mention “Trans-Doll” and “Crack”. “The Trance That Veils The Mind” is driven by a sublime lead and “Void” will definitely appeal to lovers of Fad Gadget.

– – – : My single regret is the pretty short during time of the work; only 18 minutes of joy for 6 songs.

Conclusion: The more prolific Metal Disco is the more inspired and efficient the releases are.

Best songs: “Invert”, “Trans-Doll”, “The Trans That Veils The Mind”, “Crack”, “Void”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings