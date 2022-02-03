Orphx – Primordial State 1994-1995 (album – Ekstasis)

February 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Noise, Industrial. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Orphx moves back in time unleashing a…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Noise, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Orphx moves back in time unleashing a live recording from tracks recorded in 1994 and 1995. These songs were released right before the official debut album “Fragmentation” (1996). The work was released on Rich Oddie’s own label Ekstasis.

Content: Orphx became renowned for their Industrial-Techno approach mixed with some Minimal-electro and even IDM, but this work reminds us of the way it all started. The sound is more improvised, but into experimentation. It sounds a bit like a Post-Industrial composition, a follow-up to early SPK. The songs are mixing Industrial- and Noise elements, now and then carried by rhythms and sometimes featuring vocal effects. 

+ + + : This is a cool production for the early Orphx lovers, but it also reminds us where this Canadian project comes from. It’s interesting to realize the way Orphx has evolved towards a more sophisticated and Technoid driven composition. But this work sounds like the ‘roots’ and even the basis of their sound, which they’ve always held on, but just elaborated and infused with different new elements throughout the years.

– – – : Speaking for myself, I’ve always been more convinced by their compositions from the past few years instead of the early years, which were sometimes too Experimental to my taste.

Conclusion: Back to the roots of Orphx, but still a cool Experimental/Noise live experience.

Best songs: “Ekstasis”, “Excruciate”, “Samsara”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.orphx.com / www.facebook.com/orphx


