Dismantled announces more details new album ‘Endless’

Gary Zon aka US based electro act Dismantled has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2011’s “The War Inside Me”.

The new full-length will be titled “Endless” and will combine the styles of all of his past albums into what he calls a ‘more cohesive, mature sound’. Gary: “It will be along the lines of Standard Issue mixed with the sound of self-titled and The War Inside Me. I hope to complete it by the end of the year but am in no hurry to finish it.”

A preview of a new track “Never Be” can be heard below.

Dismantled began in late 2000 and its first and only demo release came in March 2001 through the now defunct mp3.com (now housing a CBS music website). Metropolis Records and Dependent contacted Zon released the self-titled debut. Dismantled’s 2004 second release was “Post Nuclear”. “Standard Issue” followed in 2006. “When I’m Dead” was released in 2007 and “The War Inside Me”, Dismantled’s last album, saw the light of day in 2011.

More recently, Gary Zon was also involved in two side projects. One is Aerodrone, an electroclash band signed to Warner/Cordless Records. The other, which includes female vocalist TZA, is called no.not.never.

