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Devoted BJ released the single “Ich kann nicht schlafen” on September 11, 2026, through KL Dark Records. Devoted BJ brings a sound that mixes dark pop and pop dance with 80s-style electro synths and industrial percussion.

“Ich kann nicht schlafen” is Devoted BJ’s second single of 2026, following “Schatten in der Nacht”, which the same label issued on June 26, 2026. The new track marks a further step in his development as a songwriter alongside the same synth-driven sound, and a further single is already in the works. Beyond Spotify, the single is also available for download through Apple Music, Beatport and Amazon.

KL Dark Records and ‘Ich kann nicht schlafen’

KL Dark Records operates as both an artist agency and a label, working across synth pop, dark pop, dark electro, EBM, body pop, gothic, dark wave and industrial.

About Devoted BJ

Devoted BJ released the “Space Time Energy RMX” EP five years before “Ich kann nicht schlafen.” His return to new material began in 2026 with “Schatten in der Nacht,” issued through KL Dark Records on June 26, and continued on September 11 with “Ich kann nicht schlafen,” released through the same label. A further single is already planned. No other biographical detail beyond the label’s own material could be independently verified at the time of writing.

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