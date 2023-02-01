Depeche Mode to release new single ‘Ghosts Again’ ahead of ‘Memento Mori’ album

Depeche Mode are set to release their 15th studio album “Memento Mori” on March 17th. The album will be preceded by the lead single “Ghosts Again” which will be released on February 3rd.

Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album “Memento Mori” was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. In case you might have forgotten James Ford produced the band’s previous album “Spirit”.

Here’s a first impression of some of the single’s elements in a remixed unofficial version by Germany’s finest remixer Dominatrix of course.

Marta Salogni is an Italian record producer, mixer and recording engineer, who as a producer has worked with Björk, M.I.A., Groove Armada and Django Django to name but a few. As an engineer, Salogni worked with producers such as Danton Supple and David Wrench. Alongside Wrench, she has worked on projects with The xx, Goldfrapp, and Tracey Thorn’s 2018 Record alongside producer Ewan Pearson.

James Ford from his side is an English record producer, songwriter and musician, known for being a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets as well as his production work with the Arctic Monkeys, Foals, Florence and the Machine, Haim, Gorillaz, Klaxons, Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue.

In further news, Dave Gahan and Kurt Uenala’s cover of The Raveonettes’ “Chains” is available now. The song originally appeared on The Raveonettes debut “Whip It On” from 2002 and the new version will be included on the re-worked version of the album “Rip It Off” out on vinyl later this year alongside other artists such as MØ, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Trentemøller and more.

Here is the track.