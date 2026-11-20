Fargo gothic/industrial metal project 99 Gravestones released its second album, “Order Of The Fly,” a 16-track record out now via Ditto Music.

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Fargo, North Dakota-based gothic and industrial metal project 99 Gravestones released its second album, “Order Of The Fly,” on November 20, 2026 via Ditto Music. The 16-track record runs 65 minutes and follows the project’s debut, “Burial Ground Hymns.”

99 Gravestones is the solo project of Shawn Graves. “Order Of The Fly” moves through tracks including “Cursed,” “Dance With Demons,” “Black Chapel Hill” and the title track, built on the project’s self-described “cathedral goth metal” sound.

<a href="https://99gravestones.bandcamp.com/album/order-of-the-fly" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Order Of The Fly by 99 Gravestones</a>

The album’s 16 tracks are: “Bathed In Blood,” “Dreams Without,” “Open Hand, Open Wound,” “Under Control,” “Do Not Look,” “God Was Never There,” “Dance With Demons,” “Black Chapel Hill,” “Halo,” “Cults,” “Cursed,” “The Order Of The Fly,” “Glowing Doors,” “Disgusting Filth Slave,” “Whispers On The Void” and “The Devil’s Lullaby.”

“Order Of The Fly” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp, with wider platform availability through Ditto Music.

About 99 Gravestones

99 Gravestones is the solo recording project of Shawn Graves, based in Fargo, North Dakota. The project makes gothic and industrial metal, a style Graves has described as “cathedral goth metal.”

99 Gravestones released its debut album, “Burial Ground Hymns,” before following up with “Order Of The Fly,” released November 20, 2026 via Ditto Music. The new album extends the project’s discography with 16 tracks exploring the same dark, atmospheric register established on the debut.

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