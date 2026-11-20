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Dark ambient project Anantakara released its album “True North (Remembered)” on November 20, 2026 via Cyclical Dreams. The nine-track album runs just over an hour.

The album’s artwork is credited to Cyclical Dreams, with photography by Amp Puttipong.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/true-north-remembered-cyd-0171" target="_blank" rel="noopener">True North (Remembered) by Anantakara</a>

The tracklist is: “The Threshold Appears (Enter),” “Friction Field (Stay True),” “The Map We Leave Behind (Release),” “What My Heart Kept Whispering (Hear Me),” “Invisible Bearings (Still There),” “When the Current Clears (Listen),” “A Direction of Its Own (Trust),” “Homeward (The Long Return)” and “The Horizon Moves Within (Become).” Each title carries a parenthetical that reads like a single instruction, tracing a continuous arc across the record.

“True North (Remembered)” follows two earlier Anantakara releases on the same label, “Glimpse Of Changes” and “Across A Veiled River.” The album is available as a digital release on Bandcamp.

About Anantakara

Anantakara is a dark ambient project released through the Thai label Cyclical Dreams. Side-Line wrote about Anantakara’s 2021 album “Amor Mundi: Life As An Infinite Flow” on Wool-E Discs.

On Cyclical Dreams, Anantakara built a discography with “Across A Veiled River” and “Glimpse Of Changes” ahead of “True North (Remembered),” released November 20, 2026. Cyclical Dreams has also released dark ambient and Berlin School material from artists including D*Time and Christian Wittman.

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