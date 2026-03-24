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French electropop/EBM project Dekad has released the 2-track single “I Should Have” via BOREDOMproduct. The release arrived with an official video and serves as the first preview of the project’s sixth album “A Distorted View”, which the label announces for April 16, 2026. The forthcoming album will be released as a digiCD in a 6-panel digisleeve.

The single includes the tracks “I Should Have” and “Disconnected (Quiet Mix)”.

<a href="https://dekad.bandcamp.com/album/i-should-have-2-track-single" rel="noopener">I Should Have (2-track single) by dekad</a>

Here is the video for “I Should Have”.

About Dekad

Dekad is a French electronic project from Tours fronted by JB Lacassagne. The act originally started as a trio and made its debut with “Sin_Lab”, released on April 18, 2005. That album followed an appearance on the Frenchviolation sampler and the inclusion of the track “Tell Me” on the compilation “Synthétique”. Member U-0176 produced the release. The band returned on January 10, 2008 with “Confidential Tears”, featuring JB on keyboards, music and lyrics, Yoyo on guitar, Seb on vocals, and Member U-0176 again in production.

Three years later, the project released “Monophonic”, by which point the project had become a solo venture. On May 11, 2015, Lacassagne issued “Poladroid Extended”, followed by “A Perfect Picture” on September 4, 2015 through BOREDOMproduct. That album included collaborations with Foretaste XY and Member U-0176.

After a seven-year gap between studio albums, Dekad returned with “Nowhere Lines” on July 29, 2022. The album was produced by Foretaste XY, with additional production by Member U-0176. The same period also brought the single “A Deadly Show” in May 2022, followed by “Promises” in January 2023.

“A Distorted View” is the sixth Dekad album.

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