Dekad returns with all new single and video, ‘Promises’

After last year’s releases of the two videos “Your Love Is Like A Fever” and “A Deadly Show”, the French electro act Dekad is kicking off the new year with the release of a third single from its latest album “Nowhere Lines”, their first in 7 years.

“Promises” is the final track of the album and is now being released as a two track digital single, with a single edit version and a remix version of the track by Hanover’s based act Klinghaus.

This new single is promoted by a video which you can check below.