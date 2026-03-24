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The Hamburg-based German new wave/pop act Sea Of Sin has released “The Shape Of A Lonely Soul“, an independently released eight-track album. The album was preceded by the singles “Faith!”, “No Excuse”, “Bang Bang Bang”, “Save Me”, “Renegades” and “Dark Revelations”.

“The Shape Of A Lonely Soul” is available as a CD digipak with a 16-page booklet, as a limited 12-inch black vinyl edition, via Poponaut and as a digital release through Bandcamp and other platforms.

Klaus Schill handled mixing and production, while Thomas Banse engineered the vocal recordings at Studio B in Stuttgart. Norman Nitzsche mastered the record at Calyx Mastering in Berlin.

<a href="https://seaofsin1.bandcamp.com/album/the-shape-of-a-lonely-soul" rel="noopener">The Shape of a Lonely Soul by Sea of Sin</a>

About Sea Of Sin

Sea Of Sin are a German new wave/pop duo from Hamburg built around founding members Frank Zwicker and Klaus Schill. The band first emerged in the 1990s and launched with the 1995 debut album “Watch Out!” on Subtronic Records. Zwicker handles vocals and lyrics, while Schill is responsible for synths, guitars and production.

They followed in 1997 with the EP “Illuminate”, produced by Heiko Maile of Camouflage, who also handled arrangement, mastering and backing vocals on that release. Sea Of Sin then released “Urban Chemistry” in 2000 with Heiko Maile of Camouflage again contributing backing vocals.

After a long hiatus, the duo returned in 2018 with “Future Pulse”, a comeback album largely built from re-edited earlier material. In April 2019 they issued “Unbroken”, described by the band as their first album of new songs after the break. Later that same year they released “The Remixes”, which collected remix work from the 2018-2019 period and added the previously unreleased track “Only The Memory Remains”.

The release pace increased again from 2020 onward. Sea Of Sin issued the singles “Unspoken Words”, “Floating Away”, “Turn Back Time” and “Immaculate”, and then gathered that period’s remix activity on “The Remixes II” in March 2021, followed with new singles in 2022, including “Synchronize”. The album “Tired of Chasing Ghosts” arrived on April 21, 2023. In 2024 the duo marked its 30-year anniversary with live dates, and the singles “Faith!”, “No Excuse”, “Bang Bang Bang”, “Save Me”, “Renegades” and “Dark Revelations” which led into the March 13, 2026 album “The Shape Of A Lonely Soul”.

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