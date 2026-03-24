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Memorials, the British experimental pop duo of Verity Susman (Electrelane) and Matthew Simms (Wire), will release their second album “All Clouds Bring Not Rain” on March 27 via Fire Records. The 12-track album will be available digitally, on CD, and on limited citrus orange, lemon and lime vinyl editions each with four hand-stamped art prints and a sticker sheet.

The album was written, performed, recorded and mixed by Susman and Simms. Most of the material was recorded in a barn studio in southwestern France, with additional sessions involving a harpsichord at 4AD’s London studio and a vibraphone and vintage Leslie speaker at Press Play, the studio of Stereolab drummer Andy Ramsay. The duo said they are drawn to older recording methods because it is about “capturing a moment in time and committing to that.”

Preview tracks already out from the album include “Cut Glass Hammer”, “In The Weeds”, “Wildly Remote”, and “Dropped Down The Well”.

<a href="https://memorialsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/all-clouds-bring-not-rain" rel="noopener">All Clouds Bring Not Rain by MEMORIALS</a>

Memorials tour dates 2026

March 27 – Resident Records (instore), Brighton, UK

March 28 – South Records (instore), Southend-On-Sea, UK

April 1 – Stranger Than Paradise (instore), London, UK

April 8 – Le Hasard Ludique, Paris, France

April 9 – Le Club, Évreux, France

April 10 – Variations Festival, Nantes, France

April 11 – CALM, Limoges, France

April 12 – La Petite Populaire, La Réole, France

April 14 – Le Consortium, Dijon, France

April 15 – Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

April 22 – The Croft, Bristol, UK

April 23 – Little Bully, Oxford, UK

April 24 – The Prince Albert, Brighton, UK

April 25 – Verdant Tap Room, Falmouth, UK

April 26 – Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK

April 29 – The Lexington, London, UK

April 30 – Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK

May 1 – Castle Hotel, Manchester, UK

May 2 – NeoAncients, Stroud, UK

May 7 – Studio 919, Victoria, BC, Canada

May 8 – The Pearl, Vancouver, BC, Canada

May 9 – Tractor Tavern, Seattle, WA, USA

May 10 – Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR, USA

May 12 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA, USA

May 13 – The Roxy, Los Angeles, CA, USA

May 14 – Casbah, San Diego, CA, USA

May 15 – Swan Dive, Las Vegas, NV, USA

May 16 – Pappy & Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA, USA

May 17 – Club Congress, Tucson, AZ, USA

May 19 – 13th Floor, Austin, TX, USA

May 20 – Pie Shop, Washington, DC, USA

May 21 – Tubbys, Kingston, NY, USA

May 22 – O’Brien’s, Allston, MA, USA

May 31 – Nachtasyl, Hamburg, Germany

June 1 – Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, Germany

June 2 – Noch Besser Leben, Leipzig, Germany

June 3 – Kohi, Karlsruhe, Germany

June 4 – Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany

June 5 – Bellevue di Monaco, Munich, Germany

June 7 – Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

June 8 – Cactus, Brugge, Belgium

About Memorials

Memorials are a British Canterbury-based duo featuring Verity Susman and Matthew Simms. Susman is best known as a founding member and frontwoman of Electrelane. Simms is best known for his work with Wire and had previously formed It Hugs Back before joining Wire in 2010.

Susman and Simms began working together during the pandemic on documentary scores, including music for “Women Against The Bomb” and “Tramps!”. Their soundtrack albums “Music For Film: Tramps!” and “Music For Film: Women Against The Bomb” were released on May 12, 2023, and later appeared together on the 2xLP “Music For Film: Tramps! & Women Against The Bomb”. Susman, Simms and Kat Duma were later nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for their work on “Tramps!”.

Fire Records released the duo’s first full-length album “Memorial Waterslides” on October 4, 2024. That record followed the 2023 soundtrack work and a Centre Pompidou commission. On December 12, 2025, Fire also issued the limited single “Cut Glass Hammer / Reasonably Invisible”.

“All Clouds Bring Not Rain” now follows as the duo’s second studio album.

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