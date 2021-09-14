Deine Lakaien reveal first single/video from their forthcoming new album ‘Dual +’

Deine Lakaien (Alexander Veljanov and Ernst Horn) have released the lyric video “Nightfall” as the first single taken from their forthcoming new album “Dual +”. “Dual +” is scheduled for release on November 26, 2021.

The previous album “Dual” was strictly following a principle of one cover version on the first album with a new song that was inspired by it on the second record, on “Dual +” the band keeps the basic formula.

“While creating ‘Dual’, we had already considered to have each new track directly following or preceding the cover version that it relates too”, explains Ernst Horn. “This idea was dropped when we recorded more and more songs, which finally led us to create a double album. Now we saw a good opportunity to bring the immediate contrast back on “Dual +” as ‘Nightfall’ is musically clearly connected to Pink Floyd’s classic “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”. Lyrically, there is a different type of contrast as “Nightfall” represents the beginning of a journey into the night, to travel through the infinite expanse of space to the stars, which symbolises our longing for home far away.”

Here’s the first track, “Nightfall”.