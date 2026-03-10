March 10, 2026

Death By Love – 444 (Digital/CD Album – Distortion Productions)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 10, 2026
Death By Love
Death By Love is a brand-new project led by American producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Guellard, joined by Polish singer and songwriter Inga Habiba. The duo emerged after Guellard was unexpectedly left without a singer in a previous project.

Following several singles, they now present their debut album, “444”, which showcases a remarkably diverse range of influences. From hard Industrial-Rock to Trip-Hop, and a significant portion of Ethereal tracks, it sometimes feels as if multiple bands are hiding within this record. What appeals to me most—and clearly constitutes the album’s strongest passages—is the Ethereal side, highlighted by Inga Habiba’s magical, enchanting voice. At times, her singing sounds almost like a lamentation, perfectly matching the music’s atmosphere. There’s a distinct, Eastern flavor in her delivery -but still in the music, that isn’t immediately comparable to Dead Can Dance, though the parallel becomes understandable in certain moments. The music, particularly on these tracks, is subtle, refined, and reveals the true power and potential of the project.

While “444” may contain a few too many influences, I highly recommend exploring and further developing the Ethereal side, which feels like the heart and strongest identity of Death By Love. (Rating:7).

Death By Love
Listen to “Ziro”:

https://deathbylovepoland.bandcamp.com/track/ziro

