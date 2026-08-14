Deadly Sins issues the ‘Red’ EP on DressCode Black with four remixers

Deadly Sins releases the six-track “Red” EP on DressCode Black, with remixes by Novakill, Pyrroline, Dreadfool and SEXGUN, ahead of a La Luna Obscura set.

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Belgian dark electro and EBM project Deadly Sins has issued “Red”, a six-track digital EP on the Antwerp label DressCode Black. The label sets 21 August 2026 as the release date across streaming platforms; the EP went up on the label’s Bandcamp page on 12 August. C.VII produced the record and Arnte handled the mastering.

The EP pairs the original with an alternate reading and four remixes: “Red”, “Red (Mystic Classic Version)”, “Red (Novakill Remix)”, “Red (Pyrroline Remix)”, “Red (Dreadfool Remix)” and “Red (SEXGUN Remix)”. DressCode Black describes the remix set as “four radically different interpretations from prominent artists within the international underground scene, alongside the atmospheric Mystic Classic Version of the original.”

<a href="https://dresscodeblack.bandcamp.com/album/red" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Red by DEADLY SINS</a>

The four remixers pull the track in different directions. Pyrroline reworks it as electro-industrial, Novakill pushes it towards the dancefloor, Dreadfool takes it into harder EBM, and SEXGUN strips it back to a minimal, repetitive form.

Deadly Sins at La Luna Obscura in Ostend

The release date coincides with a live appearance. Deadly Sins plays the second edition of La Luna Obscura at Elysée in Ostend, Belgium, on Friday 21 August 2026. The Friday bill also carries Haujobb, This Morn’ Omina, Cattac, Matt Hart and Skren.

This Morn’ Omina’s set marks 30 years of the project, which Mika Goedrijk started in Roeselare in 1996. Haujobb last released the album “The Machine in the Ghost” in September 2024.

About Deadly Sins

Deadly Sins is the solo project of C.VII, one half of the Belgian EBM duo WÜLF7, which he formed in 2017 with Sebastian Blondwulf. WÜLF7 describe their own style as DEBM, short for Dark Electro Body Melancholic.

Working alone as Deadly Sins, C.VII combines EBM rhythms, dark electro arrangements and industrial textures with lyrics written in the first person. The project’s first release was the EP “Preface”, also on DressCode Black.

DressCode Black is based in Antwerp and operates as a sub-label of Detroit-Berlin, releasing EBM, electro, new wave and industrial records. Its catalogue includes Darkvolt, Rogue Unit, Causenation, Mindshore, The Ordure and Atoms Inc., with remix work from Rhys Fulber, CJ Bolland, Orphx, Blac Kolor and Statiqbloom across earlier titles. “Red” continues the label’s run of remix-led singles and EPs, and lands the same day Deadly Sins takes the La Luna Obscura stage.

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