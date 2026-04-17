April 17, 2026

Deadly Sins – Mad Mind Of This World (Digital Album – Deadly Sins)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 17, 2026
Deadly Sins
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Deadly Sins is a recent name to emerge in the Belgian Dark Electro scene. This solo project was set up by CyrbVII, whom some will immediately associate with the EBM duo Wülf7. Following several earlier EPs, the debut album was released earlier this year, featuring 13 tracks, including four remixes.

Deadly Sins leans more toward Dark-Electro, where atmosphere takes precedence over aggressive basslines or pounding beats. Instead, we are drawn into a nightmarish journey, masterfully accompanied by beautiful string arrangements. With a title like “Mad Mind Of This World”, a menacing atmosphere is only to be expected—and CyrbVII delivers exactly that. The tracks are well-developed, and the overall mood is further enhanced by vocals that fit perfectly within the compositions. The album also includes a fairly heavy, club-oriented track that evokes memories of Yelworc. Remixes are provided by Causanation, Gettner, Diverje, and Ner.ogris, adding extra depth to the release.

All in all, this is a promising debut for Deadly Sins and a solid foundation on which to build. (Rating:7½).

Listen to: “Bunker (PartII – Distress)”:

https://deadlysins.bandcamp.com/track/bunker-partii-distress

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