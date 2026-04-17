Deadly Sins – Mad Mind Of This World (Digital Album – Deadly Sins)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Deadly Sins is a recent name to emerge in the Belgian Dark Electro scene. This solo project was set up by CyrbVII, whom some will immediately associate with the EBM duo Wülf7. Following several earlier EPs, the debut album was released earlier this year, featuring 13 tracks, including four remixes.

Deadly Sins leans more toward Dark-Electro, where atmosphere takes precedence over aggressive basslines or pounding beats. Instead, we are drawn into a nightmarish journey, masterfully accompanied by beautiful string arrangements. With a title like “Mad Mind Of This World”, a menacing atmosphere is only to be expected—and CyrbVII delivers exactly that. The tracks are well-developed, and the overall mood is further enhanced by vocals that fit perfectly within the compositions. The album also includes a fairly heavy, club-oriented track that evokes memories of Yelworc. Remixes are provided by Causanation, Gettner, Diverje, and Ner.ogris, adding extra depth to the release.

All in all, this is a promising debut for Deadly Sins and a solid foundation on which to build. (Rating:7½).

Listen to: “Bunker (PartII – Distress)”:

https://deadlysins.bandcamp.com/track/bunker-partii-distress

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)