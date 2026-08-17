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Darkwave and synthwave duo Dead Astronauts release their fifth studio album, “Shallow Grave“, on 2 October 2026 through Cold Transmission Music. The album appears on digital and on CD in a 6-panel digipak with a lyrics booklet. Two gatefold vinyl editions follow on 9 October, each pressed in a run of 150 copies, one on solid white and one on solid orange.

When Side-Line covered the first single in July, no release date had been announced. The label has now pinned the date, the formats and the running order.

Ten tracks make up the record: “An Intro”, “Bodies”, “Shallow Grave”, “Get Lost”, “Glistening Things”, “Who Kills Who”, “Stuck (In a Modern Day Cult)”, “Make It Right”, “From Dust” and a “Dark Club Version” of “Bodies”. The vinyl carries the same ten tracks across two sides. Dead Astronauts wrote and produced the album themselves; it was mixed and mastered at Influx Studios in Bern, where duo member Slade Templeton works as an engineer, and the art and design come from JthreeConcepts, the studio run by his bandmate Jared Kyle Nickerson.

<a href="https://deadastronauts.bandcamp.com/album/shallow-grave" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shallow Grave by Dead Astronauts</a>

The duo describe the album as a record about disconnection, obsession and mortality: “Dark, melodic and occasionally abrasive, Shallow Grave pulls from darkwave, synthwave and post-punk without settling comfortably into any one of them. Beneath the syrupy drone and distortion, it’s a record about being human in an increasingly strange world – and the uncomfortable realization that none of us in our current state are getting out of it alive.”

Dead Astronauts release a visualizer for ‘Bodies’

A visualizer for “Bodies” went up on the Cold Transmission Music channel on 14 August 2026. The track opens the album proper after the instrumental “An Intro” and returns at the end in its Dark Club Version.

The album’s first single, “Get Lost”, came out on 26 June 2026 with a video the same day; Side-Line covered it in Dead Astronauts release video for ‘Get Lost’, first single from ‘Shallow Grave’.

About Dead Astronauts

Dead Astronauts began in late 2011 as a project of digital illustrator Jared Kyle Nickerson, who records as Jared Kyle. Hayley Stewart joined in early 2012 and sang on the debut album “Constellations”, released digitally on 16 October 2014. “Arms of Night” followed on 11 November 2016 through NewRetroWave, mastered by Slade Templeton, with a clear vinyl edition in February 2017 and two further limited pressings in April 2022. Stewart later left to concentrate on her solo project Mecha Maiko.

The band moved to Cold Transmission Music with the single “Forgetting Me” on 28 October 2020, backed with a Mecha Maiko remix. The album “Silhouettes” arrived on 15 January 2021 and the remix set “Silhouettes Redux” on 3 December 2021, with reworks from SYZYGYX, Ultra Sunn, Mecha Maiko and Crying Vessel. Florence Bullock of Los Angeles handled vocals and lyrics across that run and last appeared as a guest on “The Red Dress” on the fourth album, ‘Ghosts’, issued on 26 April 2024.

The band now operates as the duo of Kyle, based in Seattle, and Templeton, based in Bern. Their most recent release before the new album cycle was the benefit single “Yuu Yuu” on 5 December 2025, recorded with Kakuma Sound and supporting musicians at the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya. “Shallow Grave” is their third full album for Cold Transmission Music.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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