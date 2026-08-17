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Italian darkwave and cold post-punk project iamnoone release their fifth album, “Gloomy Days“, on 4 September 2026 through Cold Transmission Music. The digital edition arrives first; a CD in a 6-panel digipak, limited to 300 copies, follows on 2 October. Thirteen tracks run for 58 minutes, four of them produced in collaboration with Greek producer Kay-Chi.

The duo of Philippe Marlat (vocals, baritone guitar, synthesizer) and Stephan Seth (bass, backing vocals, synthesizer) mix classic dark wave with cold post-punk, layering baritone guitar and hypnotic synth lines under Marlat’s low vocal register. Marlat mixed and mastered the album at LMD music studio, with Morgan Fussli as production assistant, and also supplied the artwork and photography.

<a href="https://iamnoone1.bandcamp.com/album/gloomy-days" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gloomy Days by iamnoone</a>

The tracklist runs “a season in hell (feat. Kay-Chi)”, “gloomy days”, “F.O.M.T”, “a box of tears”, “in our time of dying”, “torture (feat. Kay-Chi)”, “still awake”, “never leave, never die”, “into the void (feat. Kay-Chi)”, “sweet loneliness”, “I come undone”, “astral fall” and “one out, one in (feat. Kay-Chi)”.

The band describe the record as a study in stalled time rather than despair: “Days when the sun fails to rise upon the earth and within our hearts. Days when all hope seems lost. Endless days, made of time slipping away too fast or far too slow. […] Let us taste and embrace the solitude and the stillness that these days bring forth.”

iamnoone bring in Kay-Chi across four tracks

Kay-Chi, an Athens-based producer also signed to Cold Transmission Music, plays synthesizer and electronics on “a season in hell”, “torture”, “into the void” and “one out, one in”. His own catalogue includes the “Night Protocol” EP and the album “Brighter Shadows”, plus remix work for the label.

Two of those collaborations arrived ahead of the album. “a season in hell” came out as a single on 12 June 2026 with a video released the same week, and “into the void” followed on 3 July 2026. Both clips were directed by iamnoone and published on the Cold Transmission Music channel. A third video, for “F.O.M.T”, was announced in July and is credited to Stephan Seth and Philippe Marlat.

About iamnoone

iamnoone is the project of Philippe Marlat, who also records under his birth name Filippo Galleani, and Stephan Seth. The pair are based in Italy and describe their own territory as cold wave, dark wave and occult wave. Their account of the band’s origin is deliberately spare: “Sometimes, a path one chooses, crosses another path chosen by a like-minded person. iamnoone was born at one of these crossroads.”

The first release was the six-track EP “DVPLEX” on 17 March 2019. Cold Transmission Music issued the debut album “A Primitive Trinitas” on 29 February 2020 as a CD in a 6-panel digipak, recorded and produced at the duo’s own la maison diev. “Dead Season” followed on 26 November 2021 on digital and CD, with a white vinyl edition on 4 March 2022, and the nine-track ‘Together Alone’ on 6 January 2023.

‘The Joy of Sorrow’, twelve tracks, arrived on 4 October 2024, again written, recorded and mixed at la maison diev and mastered by Pete Burns at The Shelter. The three-track single “MFM”, which included a remix by Ermete Lo Stige, came out on 25 July 2025, and the six-track companion EP “melancholia” on 5 December 2025 in a run of 100 hand-printed, numbered and wax-sealed copies.

Side-Line spoke to the duo in February 2025 for the feature Interview with Iamnoone: ‘Darkness Is A Natural Element Of Life And Should Be Understood’. “Gloomy Days” is their fifth album for Cold Transmission Music and the first on which a labelmate shares production duties.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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