Dawn & Dusk Entwined – Remains Of Loss (Digital/CD Album – Dark Vinyl Records)

French artist David Sabre has built an impressive discography under the name Dawn & Dusk Entwined. When he returned in 2020 after a hiatus of several years with the album “Crossed Paths”, he essentially had to reinvent the band and its sound, incorporating fresh and innovative elements. Since then, he has released other productions, but he has now revisited “Crossed Paths”, as he was not entirely satisfied with it. The songs have been reworked and, most importantly, remastered. In addition to the nine original tracks, “Remains Of Loss” also features four new songs.

Stylistically, the album remains true to the Cinematic sound we have come to expect. There is once again a subtle nod to 80s Dark-Wave, beautifully underscored by lush string arrangements. The lyrics are performed in both English and French, with the French songs in particular adding a distinctive atmosphere and emotional depth. The songs remain soaring and highly Cinematic, yet I sense a stronger impact here than on “Crossed Paths”. The additional tracks are a genuine bonus.

Overall, this album conveys the impression of a self-critical artist who has carefully re-examined and significantly refined his earlier work. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Every Dreamhome A Heartache”:

https://darkvinylrecords.bandcamp.com/track/every-dreamhome-a-heartache

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

