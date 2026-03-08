TMPST – Concatenate (Digital/Vinyl EP – Tripalium Corp)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Asfandyar Khan is a Pakistani DJ and producer who has released several EPs on various labels in recent years. With “Concatenate”, he found his way to France, where Tripalium Corp released this four-track EP earlier this year.

I can only describe “Concatenate” as a perfect cross-pollination of Eastern sounds and atmospheres on the one hand, and Western influences somewhere between D’n’B and Breakbeats on the other. With the exception of the final track, which I find somewhat less inspiring, the other pieces are fantastic compositions driven by dynamic beats and intricate rhythms. It’s a stunning production in which Eastern elements—particularly the vocals—add extra depth and impact to the overall sound. Alongside these traditional vocal textures, you’ll also notice subtle spoken-word samples woven into the mix.

“Concatenate” features several strong tracks and is an absolute must-have for fans of retro-futuristic Electro. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Arch”:

https://tripalium.bandcamp.com/track/arch

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

