The neoclassical act Dawn & Dusk Entwined is dead, long live Dawn + Dusk Entwined – check the new album

The French neoclassical act Dawn & Dusk Entwined aka David Sabre is back, albeit under a slightly different name: Dawn + Dusk Entwined. The project had been silent for over 7 years but is now returning with a brand new album: “Crossed paths” to be released on October 25.

Whereas in the past you could expect heavily atmospheric and dynamic soundscapes, mixing cinematic dark ambience with rhythms and orchestrations, musically Sabre decided to leave the martial rhythms away and welcome some kind of ‘new wave’ feeling.

You can listen to the tracks below.

<a href="https://dawnduskentwined.bandcamp.com/album/crossed-paths">Crossed paths by Dawn & Dusk Entwined</a>

Dawn & Dusk Entwined debuted on World Serpent in 1999 and then was signed to Cold Meat Industry before taking a pause in 2013. Sabre was basically tired of the musical scene and unsatisfied with the direction his project was going. This is now the first full length album since “A l’aube des jours anciens” was released in november 2011.

