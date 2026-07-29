Chicago industrial/EBM act The Ineffectuals released “INFX: EP01”, a four-track EP and the first in a planned series under the INFX moniker.

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Chicago industrial and EBM act The Ineffectuals released “INFX: EP01” on July 22, 2026. The four-track EP is digital-only via Bandcamp and marks the first release in a planned series under the band’s INFX alias.

The tracklist runs “Disinformation,” “Blow My Top,” “Ultramagnetic Field” and “Cloning Technique.” The release is the “first in a series of EPs under the INFX moniker.”

<a href="https://theineffectuals.bandcamp.com/album/infx-ep01" target="_blank" rel="noopener">INFX: EP01 by The Ineffectuals</a>

The INFX moniker returns

The Ineffectuals first used the INFX name in 2022, for the all-electronic six-track release “Tempered Expectations,” made in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago between 2020 and 2022. “INFX: EP01” revives that alias for the band’s purely electronic material, separate from the guitar-and-bass lineup used on their full-length albums.

About The Ineffectuals

The Ineffectuals is the Chicago project of Jeremiah Meece and Tim Nordberg, based in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood. The two began by making electronic music together before expanding the sound for live performance with vocals and bass guitar. Their debut release, “Tempered Expectations,” came out on April 1, 2022 under the INFX name, running six tracks: “Poppers,” “German Cars,” “Unplanned Euthanasia,” “Venereal Horrors,” “Sybaris” and “Decomission.”

The band’s first self-released full-length as The Ineffectuals, “First Offering,” followed on February 29, 2024, with ten tracks including “Son of C.H.U.D.,” “Ducktator” and “Gimme a Hit.” Reviewing the album in July 2024, I Die: You Die described it as a mix of “post-punk, synthpunk, and EBM.” A second album, “The Serious One,” arrived on November 1, 2025, with eleven tracks including “The Mimic,” “Birth” and “Infanticide.”

“INFX: EP01” continues the project’s pattern of alternating full-band albums under The Ineffectuals name with shorter, more electronic-focused releases under the INFX alias, and opens a new series of EPs in that vein.

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