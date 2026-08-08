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The Italian group Contrastate originally formed in the late 1980s. Over the years, and through line-up evolutions, this Experimental outfit has built up an impressive discography, with numerous releases appearing on a variety of labels. This latest work takes us back to 2014, when the band intended to compose a Soundtrack for a film that ultimately never came to fruition. The music, however, endured and was finally completed and released more than a decade later as a collection of eight tracks.

Contrastate is known for its uncompromising Experimental sound, yet on this album it is clearly noticeable that the material was conceived as a film Soundtrack. The record is highly varied, shifting between minimalist electronic sequences and a genuine patchwork of sounds. At times, Contrastate creates an unsettling atmosphere, only to let it evolve into passages with a subtle Jazzy feel, supported by gentle rhythms. Field recordings are also present throughout the album, alongside occasional industrial elements.

The album possesses a distinctly Cinematic quality, inviting the listener to imagine their own story and accompanying film. For me, this is accessible Experimental music that remains engaging without sacrificing its adventurous spirit. (Rating:7).

Listen to “The Tongue Of Fire”:

<a href="https://finalmuzik.bandcamp.com/track/the-tongue-of-fire" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Tongue Of Fire by Contrastate</a>

About Contrastate

Contrastate is an experimental group formed in 1987 in London by Stephen Meixner and Jonathan Grieve, joined in 1992 by Stephen J. Pomeroy. The project grew out of earlier work under the names The Disciples of Delmonte and The State Organisation, drawing on the industrial and experimental music scene of the 1970s and 1980s as well as experimental film, theatre, and writing. Contrastate was inactive between 2000 and 2010. Releases have included “A Breeding Ground for Flies” and its 2016 vinyl/CD companion “No Eden Without Annihilation”, assembled from live recordings made across Europe between 2012 and 2014. The group’s latest album, “Seven Flies Feeding Inside The Tears Of A Woman’s Eye”, released on FinalMuzik, revisits music originally written in 2014 for an unrealized film soundtrack.

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