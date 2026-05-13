Conflux – Under The Sign (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

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Conflux is a new solo project that has found a home on Cryo Chamber. The debut album features nine tracks in which the artist evokes imagery of forgotten books lying open beneath a thick layer of dust in a Victorian attic, drawing on themes of witches, bloodlines, and the occult.

I was somewhat surprised to see this release appear on Cryo Chamber, though I find that refreshing. Conflux incorporates the Cinematic elements characteristic of the label to a certain extent, while also venturing into distinctly Tribal and Ritual territories. A variety of sounds are employed, many resembling acoustic instruments: the flute takes on a prominent role, and I also detected what sounds like a cello. In the background, echoing vocals frequently emerge, further reinforcing the Ritualistic atmosphere. The Tribal rhythms add an exhilarating energy, while at times the mood is carried by colder, more austere soundscapes.

Overall, this is a fairly diverse work that certainly charmed me as a debut opus. It also stands as an intriguing addition to the Cryo Chamber roster, which can only benefit from such variation. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Fundamental Rites”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/fundamental-rites

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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