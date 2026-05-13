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Palermo-based 8bit darkwave duo Bunnyblack have released “Eat Me“, a digital single and video. The track is the first single from the duo’s first album, scheduled for September 11, 2026.

“Eat Me” combines Nintendo Game Boy electronics with guitars, bass, synths and vocals. Francesco Less handles vocals, bass and synth. Maiqqu plays Nintendo Game Boy and guitars.

<a href="https://bunnyblack.bandcamp.com/track/eat-me-3" rel="noopener">Eat me by bunnyblack</a>

The official video for “Eat Me” was conceived and edited by Maiqqu. The video uses theatrical symbolic figures, dream imagery, close-up performance footage and fluorescent lighting.

About Bunnyblack

Bunnyblack are a Sicilian duo based in Palermo, Italy. The project consists of Maiqqu, an electronic musician and guitarist, and Francesco Less, a multi-instrumentalist also known from Velaut and Inside the Hole. Musically the duo mixes electrogaze, darkwave and post-punk based on Nintendo Game Boy electronics and electric instruments.

Maiqqu and Francesco Less met through a music contest. Their first release was “May the 18th Be With You”, an A/B-side with Audioslave and Joy Division covers performed with Nintendo Game Boy and vocals. The release appeared on Spettro Rec..

On October 26, 2019, Marlene Kuntz projected two of their videos during a concert at Demodé in Bari after selecting them through a contest. On November 22, 2019, the duo released the four-track EP “Bunnyblack“, distributed by Nufaco.

<a href="https://bunnyblack.bandcamp.com/album/bunnyblack" rel="noopener">BUNNYBLACK by bunnyblack</a>

In 2020, the project placed third in the national “Cover Me” contest dedicated to Bruce Springsteen with a version of “Dancing in the Dark”. The duo later reached the regional finals of ArezzoWave 2020 and the national finals of Rock Targato Italia 2021. In March 2021, they appeared on the collaborative album by 1,21 GGWTTS with “Once upon a time on Earth”.

On December 8, 2022, Bunnyblack released “Bunnyland“.

<a href="https://bunnyblack.bandcamp.com/album/bunnyland" rel="noopener">Bunnyland by bunnyblack</a>

“BUNNYWAVE” followed on May 17, 2024, a four-track digital album with a numbered limited CD edition of 50 copies.

<a href="https://bunnyblack.bandcamp.com/album/bunnywave" rel="noopener">BUNNYWAVE by bunnyblack</a>

And now there is “Eat Me”, the first single from the duo’s upcoming debut album, scheduled for September 11, 2026.

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