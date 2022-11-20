Code 64 – Broken Rhythm (Album – Code 64)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Swedish duo Christian Espeland – Henrik Pihl is back with a new album of Code 64. Set up in 2000 the band gained recognition releasing noticeable productions on Memento Materia and Progress Productions. After a few silent years, Code 64 strikes back with this new and self-released album.
Content: You no longer can compare “Broken Rhythm” to the early works of the band. The sound remains driven by Electro-Pop featuring vintage sound treatments but globally speaking it all sounds more mature; less danceable and definitely more refined. I however noticed danceable passages carried by solid bass lines and a kind of groovy Pop style.
+ + + : I can’t say that Code 64 have reinvent themselves but the songwriting became more mature and professional. I like the production of the vocals but also the refreshing approach of the songwriting. I enjoyed the groovy side creating a late summer feeling. “Emotional Content” is my personal favorite.
– – – : “Emotional Content”, “The Void”, “Deceiver”.
Conclusion: Not a bite-sized Electro-Pop album like Code 64 used to compose in the early years, but now a well-crafted and with a more personal result.
Best songs: “Emotional Content”, “The Void”, “Deceiver”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.code64.com / www.facebook.com/code64music
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..