Code 64 – Broken Rhythm (Album – Code 64)

November 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Swedish duo Christian Espeland – Henrik Pihl is back with a new album of Code 64. Set up in 2000 the band gained recognition releasing noticeable productions on Memento Materia and Progress Productions. After a few silent years, Code 64 strikes back with this new and self-released album. 

Content: You no longer can compare “Broken Rhythm” to the early works of the band. The sound remains driven by Electro-Pop featuring vintage sound treatments but globally speaking it all sounds more mature; less danceable and definitely more refined. I however noticed danceable passages carried by solid bass lines and a kind of groovy Pop style.

+ + + : I can’t say that Code 64 have reinvent themselves but the songwriting became more mature and professional. I like the production of the vocals but also the refreshing approach of the songwriting. I enjoyed the groovy side creating a late summer feeling. “Emotional Content” is my personal favorite.

– – – : “Emotional Content”, “The Void”, “Deceiver”.

Conclusion: Not a bite-sized Electro-Pop album like Code 64 used to compose in the early years, but now a well-crafted and with a more personal result.

Best songs: “Emotional Content”, “The Void”, “Deceiver”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.code64.com / www.facebook.com/code64music


