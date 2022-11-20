Navigator – Breathe (Album – Space Race Records)

November 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after the debut-album “Follow The Light” released on ScentAir Records, Italian trio Navigator signed to EL Product to unleash their new opus.

Content: “Breathe” is a diversified piece of music which is carried by Electro-Pop as the main influence. Cold-Wave bass lines and retro-like synth sounds create a melancholic sound universe. Most of the songs are danceable and achieved with melodic sequences. The vocals are in English revealing a typical accent.

+ + + : Navigator confirms the potential revealed at “Follow The Light”. The production becomes more professional featuring well-crafted songs and a great mix -done by Mika Rossi by the way. I like the most powerful songs for their danceable vibes and EBM elements. “Glove Box” is the ultimate song in this approach. Next to powerful songs and danceable vibes, the work also features delicate sound treatments.

– – – : A few softer passages -like “Atlas featuring Moltonic)”, are not as interesting.

Conclusion: Electro-Pop with a wider sound spectrum. Navigator is an interesting formation which is progressively getting better and better.

Best songs: “Glove Box”, “Breathe”, “The End Doesn’t Spare”, “Cover Me”, “Ophelia Over The Grass”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/NavigatorProjectOfficial

Label: www.spaceracerecords.com / www.facebook.com/SpaceRaceRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with Rohn-Lederman: ‘Commitment To The Art’

November 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

November 18, 2022 bernard
Ukraine's female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma release new single ‘Mental Abuse’, taken from band’s second full-length album ‘Carnage’

November 18, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, 'Tempest', on Side-Line

Dark pop act Bara Hari premieres new video, ‘Tempest’, on Side-Line

November 18, 2022 bernard
NYC-based postpunk duo Frenchy and the Punk offer new single and video 'If The World Doesn't End First' to announce all new album 'Zen Ghost'

NYC-based postpunk duo Frenchy and the Punk offer new single and video ‘If The World Doesn’t End First’ to announce all new album ‘Zen Ghost’

November 17, 2022 bernard