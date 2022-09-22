Swedish electropop act Code 64 self-releases all new album ‘Broken Rhythm’

The Swedish electropop act Code 64 are releasing their brand new album “Broken Rhythm” on November 18th. The release will be available in digital format on streaming platforms and as a limited edition CD which will only be available on the band’s Bandcamp page where you can already pre-order the release.

As you can guess, the Lysekil based band is now self-releasing the material. Also good to know, the album was recorded by Christian Espeland and Henrik, the original singer of this project. Christian told us that “you can say it is the follow up album from our classic album ‘Departure’ from 2006.” That promises!

Here’s already a first track to check out.

<a href="https://code64official.bandcamp.com/album/broken-rhythm">Broken Rhythm by Code64</a>

About Code 64

Code 64 is a synthpop, darkwave, electronica band that signed with the small Norwegian record label, “Angel Productions” only three years after establishing themselves as a group. They released their first album “Storm” in 2003, which contained nine original tracks.

Following this release they continued to work, releasing “Departure” in 2006 on the new label Memento Materia. Code 64’s sophomore album saw US distribution for North America in 2005, when the band signed a multi release licensing deal with A Different Drum. “Departure” was re-released as a 2 CD this time with as bonus disc the “Sea of Stars” single featuring remixes and an exclusive b-side.

Shortly after the release, Henrik Piehl left the band due to musical disagreements. He was replaced by Bjørn Marius Borg and in 2010 the band released its third studio album, “Trialogue”. On July 23, 2013, Code 64 announced that Christian had left the band to spend more time with his family, and the project was disbanded. Hasse Mattsson and Bjørn Marius Borg would then reemerge as the duo Xenturion Prime.